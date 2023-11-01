Revealing the most underrated teams alongside Washington in the recently released College Football Playoff rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings were unleashed for the world to see on Tuesday night. The top three, while the order in which they were listed may have been a bit of a surprise to some, features the primary faces we've become accustomed to seeing in these rankings: Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan. Florida State's undefeated bounceback season currently has them in the fourth and final College Football Playoff spot as things stand, via ESPN.

But just because that's how the top four stands at the moment doesn't mean that's how the College Football Playoff rankings will look at the start of December. There will be changes. Upsets will happen. That's the nature of college football.

So with that in mind, these three teams will be worth monitoring as teams who might have been underrated by the committee in the first College Football Playoff rankings and could shake up the rankings in the future.

Oregon Ducks

Though Oregon football has a loss already under their belt, it might be hard to argue that the Ducks aren't one of the four best teams in college football, and it might be because of their defense. Oregon's defense is currently allowing the 11th-fewest points per game on the season.

In terms of yards allowed per game, Oregon ranks 16th in the country, just ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide. For years, the Oregon program was hindered by porous defenses that couldn't get a stop when the team needed it the most. This year's team has the goods on that end.

And of course, it helps to have one of, if not, the best offenses in the entire country. Only the LSU Tigers have averaged more yards per game than the 532.6 yards per game Oregon is putting up this season. LSU and the USC Trojans are the only teams that are averaging more points per game.

All of that is possible because of the play of Bo Nix. Nix is one of the favorites for the Heisman, and for good reason. He is completing 78.3% of his passes. He's averaging 8.9 yards per attempt and has thrown 21 touchdowns compared to only one interception.

Bo Nix gives the Ducks a chance every night. Paired with that defense? That makes for a great chance.

Washington Huskies

The Oregon Ducks are really good, but what about the team that beat them? Yes, Washington football has sleepwalked a bit the last couple of weeks after taking down the Ducks in Seattle, but that win over Oregon has a great case to be the single best victory of any team this season.

The Ducks were ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings. Washington was fifth. Florida State was fourth. Their wins over LSU and Duke are very impressive, but not as impressive as taking down Oregon. Washington should probably be ahead of Florida State.

Florida State is very good, but Washington might be better. Washington's offense ranks fifth in the country in yards per game, behind only Oregon, LSU, North Carolina, and Georgia. Michael Penix Jr. is also a Heisman trophy contender. Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk comprise one of, if not, the best wide receiver trios in the entire country.

Washington can beat anybody. They currently lead the best conference in college football this season. They deserve to be inside the top four.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri football isn't in the top ten of the College Football Playoff rankings, but they are a handful to deal with. While their offense isn't quite as prolific as Washington or Oregon's, they're still very potent on that end thanks in large part to Luther Burden III, Mizzou's outstanding receiver. He can break any game no matter who the opponent is.

Missouri has already taken down Kansas State and Kentucky and gave LSU a run for their money about a month ago. They get Georgia this week. Don't be surprised if that game is close.