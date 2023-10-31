On Tuesday evening, the college football world received a jolt to the senses when it was announced that Ohio State football was ranked number one in the first weekly College Football Playoff Committee rankings, which are the rankings that will determine who gets to compete for a championship in a couple of months. The decision stunned many around the country, as Ohio State was ranked number three in the AP college football rankings Poll despite a perfect record so far in 2023.

The sports world quickly took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express its collective reaction to the rankings.

Some Ohio State football fans took the opportunity to troll fans of their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, who have had a far more dominant start to the 2023 campaign (albeit with a considerably weaker schedule thus far).

Me: When I see Michigan fans crying Ohio State is ranked ahead of them pic.twitter.com/aACz84S1xS — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) October 31, 2023

Some noted that Ohio State's relatively challenging schedule up to this point may have played a role in the decision.

🚨 Ohio State checks in at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings! The Buckeyes claim the top spot due to their Strength of Schedule and 8-0 record with wins @ ND, PSU, and @ WISC. pic.twitter.com/42diT4rAEV — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) October 31, 2023

Fans of Georgia football, the reigning back-to-back National Champions who defeated Ohio State in last year's Peach Bowl, were surprised but not concerned with their team's number two spot in the rankings, despite being number one in the AP Poll.

good 👏🏼 @GeorgiaFootball needs this disrespect to light a fire https://t.co/b4nOX1Pi2h — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) October 31, 2023

Of course, there are still several weeks left to play in the season, and one of either Ohio State or Michigan will go tumbling down after that game takes place in November. The only rankings that truly matter in the long run are the ones that will be announced in early December after Championship Saturday.