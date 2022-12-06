By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There will always be at least a few issues raised when it comes to the finalists of the Heisman Trophy, and it often is about the players who don’t have their names on the list rather than about those who have made the cut. This time around, it’s the absence of the name of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker that is making people catch their heads in disbelief.

If Hendon Hooker or Blake Corum deserved to be Heisman finalists, obviously they should've proven it by not getting injured. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 6, 2022

Hendon Hooker should have gotten a trip to New York City. Disappointed in the voters. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 5, 2022

Thought Hendon Hooker was going to get an invite. Bad timing with the injury. https://t.co/HIOBTFCcqo — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) December 5, 2022

For the record, the 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists are Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans, CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, and Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s also the first time since 2018 that all finalists are quarterbacks. Outside of Williams, the rest of the finalists are also going to play in the College Football Playoff. In any case, there is a good case for Hendon Hooker to be part of the final list of Heisman Trophy candidates, even though the Volunteers failed to reserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Seems like Hendon Hooker should have been there https://t.co/0mD3XZCsrE — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 5, 2022

Hendon Hooker has been amazing for Tennessee football this year. While he can’t play in the bowl season due to a torn ACL he suffered in the loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, he had already established himself as one of the most dynamic and dangerous signal-callers in the nation before going down with the injury.

Hendon Hooker, a senior, has racked up a total of 3,135 passing yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions this season. He’s also a force on the ground for the Vols, rushing for 430 yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries.