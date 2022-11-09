On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the latest playoff rankings. TCU was the big winner, jumping up into the fourth spot ahead of Tennessee. The Horned Frogs are coming off another comeback victory, beating Texas Tech, 34-24. They are now 9-0, as are the top three schools, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

The latest rankings place TCU in a great spot to make the playoff. They of course will need to win out considering the relative lack of quality teams in the Big 12. That all starts this weekend as TCU will head to Austin to face the Texas Long Horns who moved up to #18 in the nation.

TCU had previously been overlooked because of both the conference as well as their inability to put a full 60 minutes together. The Horned Frogs have found themselves in double digit deficits a number of times this season but have managed to come back and win every one of them. Their defense in the second half is the primary reason, which College Football Committee Chairman Boo Carrigan referenced after the latest rankings were released.

But that did not stop fans from sharing their thoughts, with many of them blasting TCU.

But not everyone felt that way. In fact, there were a lot of people who believe the committee got the top four right.

As SEC reporter Trey Wallace pointed out, TCU being ranked at number four will play itself out. If they win out, they will finish 13-0 and absolutely should be in the College Football Playoff. However, if they lose at any point, they will be done.

Michigan plays Ohio State in a couple of weeks. LSU likely will face George in the SEC title game. There is still plenty of opportunity for chaos. But TCU is in control of its destiny.