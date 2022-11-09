By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released. For the first time since the College Football Playoff came into existence, neither Alabama or Clemson were ranked inside the top six. But that’s not the only notable outcome. The TCU Horned Frogs made the leap to number four, placing them in firm position to make a run at the playoffs.

After the latest rankings were released, Boo Corrigan, the College Football Playoff Committee Chairman, joined ESPN to discuss the results. One of the questions he was asked was why TCU now made the jump into the top four. Corrigan gave a somewhat contradictory answer, as noted by The Athletic’s College Football Editor in Chief, Stewart Mandel.

“Last week Boo Corrigan dinged TCU for digging first-half holes. This week he praised them for not giving up second-half points,” Mandel tweeted.

When the initial College Football Playoff rankings were released last week, TCU found themselves on the outside looking in. Corrigan mentioned how the team’s struggles early in games leading to large deficits was one of the key reasons. This week, he talked about how their defense has played exceptional football in the second half this year.

Those two things have been happening all season. It appeared as if Corrigan was talking out of both sides of his mouth. Yes, TCU has fallen behind and have had to come back to win. They have done it a number of times and have won every game this season. Nothing has changed.

Regardless of the committee’s feelings, TCU controls its own destiny if they want to make the CFP. They finish the regular season at Texas, at Baylor and vs. Iowa State. If they win out, and claim the Big 12 Championship, it would be all but impossible to keep them out.