Five-star Offensive Tackle reportedly turned down millions to play for Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Before committing to Colorado, five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton had a multi-million dollar NIL Deal from Tennessee per reporting by Sports Illustrated's BuffsBeat and local affiliate WBIR TV.

According to WBIR, “Tennessee and its NIL collective were feeling good about their chances of landing the final uncommitted five-star recruit in the 2024 class in the days leading up to his decision, and Seaton's ultimate choice of Colorado came as a surprise.”

Seaton committed to Colorado live on Undisputed last Thursday after naming the Buffaloes alongside Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee. The talented offensive lineman had offers from 30 schools in total.

The reporting of him turning down the substantial amount of NIL money shows that Seaton wanted to play for Sanders and improve the fortunes of the offensive line at Colorado.

“You gotta believe in Coach Prime,” Seaton said when he was featured on Undisputed. “Having the opportunity to play with somebody who has done it at the highest level, gold jacket level, very few can say they did that. I’ve got two Heisman Trophy candidates – Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. They’re amazing. You know how they go.

He also said, “If you ain’t rocking with us and you say you’re a dog, you claim you’re a dog, why are you not coming to Colorado? Why are not helping somebody who looks like you?”

Seaton will be a key piece of a rebuilt Buffaloes offensive line that was among the worst in college football this season. Seaton will likely make a difference in his first few games of the season protecting Shedeur Sanders in the pocket and opening up lanes for the runningbacks to make plays.