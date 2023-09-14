The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of the football world right now. The highly publicized revamp of the Colorado football team has proven to be a success in the early parts of the college football season. In Week 1, they beat TCU, a team that was fresh off of a College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance. They followed that up by stomping on their long-time rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. All eyes will be on head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team throughout the rest of the season. Their next test is expected to be their easiest yet, meaning the Buffaloes may be able to demonstrate some of their big play ability that has wowed fans in their first two games. Colorado takes on Colorado State in Week 3.

When and where is Colorado vs. Colorado State?

Even with it being a home game for the hyped-up Colorado football team, there was still a lot of red in the stands in their game against Nebraska. It was a historical rivalry game, and Nebraska fans tend to travel well, but it was still a surprise considering Colorado's national relevancy. It didn't matter, though, as Deion's squad won 36-14, sending the wave or red home unhappy.

Like last week, the Buffaloes once again take on a rival on their home turf, and because of Colorado State's close proximity, there is likely to be some green in the stands of Folsom Field, the home venue for Colorado's football team in Boulder, Colo.

How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State

College GameDay is coming to Boulder, Colo. ESPN's pre-game show will detail their expectations for the game being broadcast by ESPN. It will be the first time College GameDay has gone to Colorado since 1996.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16| Time: 10 p.m. ET (8 p.m. MT)

Location: Folsom Field — Boulder, Colo.

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Colorado -22.5 | O/U 59.5

Storylines for the game

The college football world can't take in enough Colorado news. Deion Sanders revolutionized college sports with his unheralded tactics. Colorado was a 1-11 team last year. Enter Sanders, and they are already ranked 18th.

Sanders started from scratch, reshaping the roster with recruits and transfers while sending the majority of last year's roster packing. Sanders brought in more transfers than any team in NCAA history, and it has seemingly paid off. Travis Hunter was the headliner of this crop of new players. Hunter has been thriving on both sides of the ball. He is a lockdown cornerback but also already has 192 receiving yards through two games on offense.

With all of the attention to Hunter – both by the media and opposing defenses – it is Xavier Weaver who actually leads the team in receiving. The USF transfer already has 288 receiving yards. He came to the program with Jimmy Horn Jr., another wide receiver who played at USF last season.

The Colorado offense is full of highly skilled weapons. Freshman running back Dylan Edwards already has three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to boot. Deion Sanders has been utilizing a spread offense that likes to take chances down the field.

His son, Shedeur Sanders, is the leader of this offense. The quarterback has looked like a Heisman candidate through two games. He has 903 passing yards and seven total touchdowns already.

Colorado is a heavy favorite against Colorado State, but you never know what will happen in a rivalry game. Still, the odds are heavily against the Rams. CSU is making a quarterback change after only one game, a 50-24 loss to Washington State. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will take over the reins as the man behind center. The redshirt freshman takes over Clay Millen's spot.

In their opener, CSU only managed three points with Millen at quarterback. When he went down with an injury, Fowler-Nicolosi led the team to 21 fourth-quarter points.

Colorado vs. Colorado State history

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is one of the most highly anticipated games in Colorado sports. The game has been played semi-annually for over a century but stopped after 2019. Now, the game is back, but with the teams in a much different state since the last time they played.

Mel Tucker was Colorado's coach in 2019. The program moved on from him after one season before Karl Dorrell took over. He was fired last season, and Mike Sanford became the interim head coach. The Colorado football teams over the last few seasons were laughable, but that is not the case anymore. Under Deion Sanders, Colorado is a legitimate powerhouse.

Colorado State also looks vastly different than it did the last time the Rocky Mountain Showdown occurred. They have similarly gone through a number of head coaches since 2019, which was Mike Bobo's last year as head coach. Steve Addazio took over for him, and Jay Norvell has been coaching the team since last season. While things look to be on the rise for Colorado, that doesn't appear to be the case for CSU. The Rams have only won a total of 11 games since last playing the Buffaloes.

Colorado leads the series 67-22-2. The winner of the Rocky Mountain Showdown receives the Centennial Cup. This will be the 92nd meeting between the teams.