The Colorado football team is expected to travel to Los Angeles, California to take on the UCLA Bruins this Saturday. With a 4-3 record on the line against the 5-2 UCLA Bruins, the Buffaloes have their work cut out for them.

Bruins Coach Chip Kelly is one of the top offensive minds in college football, but he will have his challenges going up against Shedeur Sanders, Anthony Hankerson and the rest of the Buffaloes' offensive attack.

Recently a Colorado football player had a bubble-bursting take on the team's 2023 hype. Kelly announced that he is embracing the challenge of taking on ‘America's team' this coming weekend knowing full well that the Buffaloes may be playing for the college football postseason lives.

Here are four predictions for Saturday's game. The Bruins are coming off of a win over Stanford football, the team that Colorado football lost to the previous week in overtime.

Sheduer Sanders Will Outplay Ethan Garbers

Garbers has taken over for Detroit, Michigan native Dante Moore for the UCLA Bruins and has shown a better command of the team's offense. Garbers has completed over 67.4% of his passes on the year and he carved up the Cardinal for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 20-for-28 passing.

Sanders has spent time as a Heisman candidate this season and has become a forgotten man with the ascent of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and and others.

Sanders is not even listed in the latest Heisman Trophy candidate power rankings. He could change all that with a vintage performance on the road against Chip Kelly and the Bruins.

Colorado Football Will Beat the Spread

The 17-point spread for the Colorado football vs. UCLA football game may seem difficult for a team playing on the road against a quality opponent. The Buffaloes are undervalued in this game from a sports bettor's perspective. Colorado has shown promise both running and passing the ball so far this season.

Expect fireworks on Saturday with Colorado football staying close to Garbers, Moore, and UCLA football into the fourth quarter.

Colorado Football Will Run For More Than 100 Yards

Colorado's rushing attack has been overlooked for quite some time. Shedeur Sanders has garnered most of the media's attention. The Buffaloes' backfield is talented and ready to prove itself again on Saturday.

With so much focus on Sanders and the Colorado passing attack, it's time for the running game to shine.

The Colorado Defense Will Make Several Big Plays

With Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter expected to play, the Colorado football defense has a chance for a pick-six against the Bruins.

The short passing attack will work to perfection at times. It's up to Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, ‘Coach Prime' Deion Sanders and the rest of the Buffaloes' coaching staff to stay focused and to play within themselves.

If they can do this, expect Hunter and/or Shilo Sanders to find themselves on ESPN highlight reels following Saturday's game. The two stud defensive backs recently visited a Denver Nuggets game, and found themselves in awe during a meeting with NBA superstar LeBron James.

Shilo Sanders and Hunter were the stars of the show in the early going of the 2023-2024 season. Now the expectation is for both players to finish the season out strong as Colorado football does its best to finish its year on a high note.