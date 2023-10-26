A bottom-of-the-barrel program, the Colorado Buffaloes were the laughingstock of college football for years. In 2022 the Buffaloes won just one game, with an overall record of 1-11. In that victory at home, Colorado stormed their home field after defeating a substandard California team. Fast forward to a few weeks after that season and the Buffaloes had been surrounded by media hype. Head coach Deion Sanders decided it was time to move on from Jackson State and his landing spot would be CU.

The entire college football offseason- and start of the regular season- was filled with Buffaloe's hype, talking about Sanders turning Colorado into an immediate winning program. Regular season wins are always great and can certainly be a steppingstone for Colorado, but a bowl win would be massive. During an interview with USA TODAY Sports, ex-Buffaloes linebacker Chad Brown spoke on that hype around Boulder.

“Coach Prime has brought eyeballs and attention everywhere he’s gone as an athlete, and now he’s doing it as a coach for the Colorado Buffaloes” Brown said… It’s been a really fun ride. But to your point, they gotta put some W's behind this thing to keep this momentum going. The attention to the program, the eyeballs that have come Colorado’s way, that will all fade if the Buffaloes (don’t) become bowl-eligible this year. With our society, we love to hype people up and we love to chop ’em down. For the Buffaloes and Coach Prime, they’ve gotta, like I said, at least get to six wins and become bowl-eligible in order for this thing to keep moving forward,” per USA TODAY.

Colorado stands at 4-3 on the season, losing three of their last four games. They're set to play on ABC this weekend against the UCLA Bruins and finish their conference play with games against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and Utah. Sanders and the Buffs will need to overcome their recent struggles and punch in at least two more wins to become bowl eligible.