Colorado football mania is coming to Los Angeles as Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes get set to play UCLA football during the Bruins' homecoming weekend. Ahead of the game, UCLA coach Chip Kelly explained the strengths of this revamped Colorado squad.

“Outstanding speed,” Kelly said. “Especially on the offensive side of the ball. Edwards at running back and that trio of receivers, Weaver, Horn, and Hunter, they all can really run, they can all really go. I think Shedeur has a great grasp of that offense. Got a really good understanding of it. Does not put the ball in harm’s way. And he’s really really good with the football and they got a good scheme on the offensive side of the ball to get those guys going.

“And then defensively, they got a bunch of guys that run around, get to football, so it’s a good football team that’s battle tested. They played a lot of games, played close games, a couple of overtime (games). Won against Colorado State. They lost a double overtime to Stanford, so you’ve seen them win really close football games and they compete and they play hard.”

The Buffaloes are coming off of a bye week after a blowing a 29-point lead to Stanford the week before. Meanwhile, No. 23 UCLA football just defeated Stanford 42-7. After quarterback Ethan Garbers led the Bruins to a win while replacing Dante Moore, Chip Kelly has a huge quarterback decision to make for the Colorado game. However, Kelly will not announce who he plans on starting until closer to the game.

The Bruins are favored by -17 points over Colorado.