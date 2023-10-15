The Colorado football team had one of the worst blown losses that we have ever seen in college football on Friday night. The Buffaloes were dominant in the first half, but the second half was a completely different story. Heading into the third quarter, Colorado had a 29-point lead and it looked like the game was over. Stanford couldn't get anything going offensively and their defense couldn't get a stop. However, the script completely flipped in the second half, and Stanford's passing attack became unstoppable. They absolutely torched the Buffaloes and outscored them 36-7 in the second half to force overtime. It ended up taking two OTs to get the job done, but the Cardinal got the win with the biggest comeback in school history, winning 46-43 on a field goal to seal the deal.

Not too long ago, this Colorado football team was the darling of college football as they were 3-0 and ranked in the top-20 of the AP Poll. The Buffaloes have come crashing down to earth since then as they are now 4-3 and in big danger of missing out on a bowl game. Some Colorado fans are even starting to doubt head coach Deion Sanders, who was, and still is by many, viewed as a top coach in the country by the fan base very recently.

“They don't embrace any Colorado traditions,” One fan said on a message board. “They don't run out behind Ralphie. It's like they don't want anything to do with her. They don't sing the fight song. I guarantee the players and coaches don't even know it. It's obvious they couldn't care less about CU.”

It's important to note that most Colorado fans don't feel this way. This team went 1-11 last year, and it's going to take some time to get this program to a good place. They still look like a much better team compared to last year, and the increase in ticket sales and social media presence speaks for itself. Still, there will always be doubters.

“Real colors are starting to show,” Another fan said. “Slime has been able to cover up who he is until now. Should have lost the CState game as well. Get used to it. No culture.”

Colorado football has five games to get two wins in order to go to a bowl game, but four out of five of those games are against ranked teams. It's going to be tough sledding down the stretch for the Buffaloes.