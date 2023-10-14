The blueprint for Colorado football was always going to be an ambitious one when “Prime Time” Deion Sanders signed on to be their new head coach last winter. The program had just finished 1-11 and endured its 16th losing season in 17 years. There was no need to spell out “Folsom Field” on a state map. “Rock Bottom” wold have told the dejected Buffaloes fans exactly where they were headed.

So, while ambitions were high, hopes should have been tempered. That is just not what Sanders inspires, though. He can only go full throttle. The Hall of Fame defensive back came into Boulder and initiated a mass roster overhaul, urging the current Colorado players to enter the transfer portal. Changes were coming. He then famously uttered a quote that carries a different tone than it did then, or even a couple weeks ago.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me. And it’s Louis, OK?,” Sanders said in December of 2022, via Mark Heim of AL.com, referring to the players he was bringing with him from Jackson State.

Naturally, people were skeptical, but high-end talent like quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion Sanders' son) and two-way phenom Travis Hunter propelled the Buffaloes to a perception-altering win at No. 17 TCU. They followed up with a thrashing of Nebraska, and the Prime Effect was undeniably sweeping the nation. Everyone was enamored with Sanders and his “luggage.”

But that's the thing about luggage. It doesn't really matter how it looks; just what's inside.

Colorado football has not yet met Deion Sanders' standard

Now, I am not going to question the talent or heart of players like Sanders, Hunter, and many others who have helped this team quadruple its win total from last year. However, Friday's monumental collapse at home versus lowly Stanford (2-4) proves that the Buffaloes are more style than substance. At least in this moment.

Colorado led 29-0 at halftime before the defense completely unraveled the rest of the way, courtesy of Cardinals quarterback Ashton Daniels (296 passing yards, four touchdowns) and wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13 catches for 294 yards, three scores).

Eventually, kicker Joshua Karty sent the game into overtime with a 46-yard field goal, and then won it with a chip shot. The 46-43 loss officially snapped everyone back into reality. There is a long way to go before all the hype and lofty proclamations are fully validated. Deion Sanders didn't hold back at the postgame press conference.

“Are they in love with this game or are they in like with it?… I am truly 100% in love with this thing, and I just want people to match me.” Deion Sanders on his message in the locker room after Colorado’s loss to Stanford 🗣️ (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/q0cM9wErHI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2023

“What I just said in the locker room to the team is they've got to make up in their mind are they in love with this game or are they in like with it?” he said, via ClutchPoints. “I am truly 100% in love with this thing, and I just want people to match me.”

Coach Prime is not merely criticizing his players' performance. He is questioning their desire, which cuts far deeper. He touched on that very thing earlier in the season. This call to action shows that he believes passion is still lacking somewhat in Boulder.

There are some people who take issue with Sanders being so outspoken, but Colorado is at its best when it embodies all of that uncontrollable energy. When superb talent and an insatiable hunger fuse together, the results speak for themselves. But it is not merely as simple as digging deep.

Deion Sanders has to make another big splash in recruiting

There are serious defensive issues that must be fixed through recruiting and scheming. Those who have watched the unit this last month know that a kick in the pants is not enough to turn things around. A Travis Hunter touchdown in the fourth quarter put the team back up 10 and should have meant the end of this valiant comeback effort. But this squad is still not yet equipped enough to bring the hammer down in these situations. Hence, the implosion continued.

Deion Sanders' solution is always going to be to fight harder. While that is admirable, ideal and certainly applicable to the Stanford debacle, it also neglects the long stretch of futility that preceded his arrival. It will take a bit more time for him to fully instill a like-minded philosophy in this program.

He is an excellent recruiter, as evidenced by his three-year tenure at Jackson State and first season with the Buffaloes. Though, there is obviously some room for improvement.

Colorado football's season must be given proper context

So, where does Friday night's result leave us with Colorado football? Are they Louis Vuitton or a cheap imitation? It's simple, they are neither. The thing that is ultimately hurting this team is people going from one extreme or another. Part of that blame rests on the AP, who immediately bestowed a top-25 ranking on the team after its win vs. TCU. Deion Sanders further stoked the rabid enthusiasm with his gift of gab. The ensuing losses have thusly led to cries of “fraud” and plenty of mockery.

Premature bandwagon jumping, both on and off the cart, has taken away from what Sanders and his team have accomplished. When we look back, we will remember the TCU victory, sunglasses phenomenon, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson palling around with Prime Time and the Stanford loss. But the Folsom Faithful should bask in the big picture- an increase in wins and stature.

Sanders has more work to do and defensive reinforcements to add before Colorado football can be considered a high-end, glass case type of brand, but at least they are being noticeably displayed. After almost two decades of despair, that counts for a whole lot.

That sentiment should have been more thoroughly reflected on during the highs, and should definitely be pondered after this latest low.