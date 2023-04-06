Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is one of the most unique players in college football. Not only is Hunter, a former 5-star and the number-one overall recruit from the 2022 class, an elite level talent, but he is an elite-level talent at two positions. That’s right, Hunter is a legitimate top talent at both cornerback and wide receiver for Deion Sanders’ Colorado football team.

Hunter spoke to the media on Thursday and was asked about switching between the two positions. In the process, Hunter revealed why he loves playing wide receiver- and it’s an answer that will make Sanders proud.

The two-way star said that he “likes to make people look bad.”

“That’s my favorite thing. I like to make people look bad. It’s just funny to me. It’s just me going out and wanting to dominate. I want to go out and dominate everything I do. So, pretty much me going to dominate them is just natural to me.”

One can bet that Deion Sanders, a former two-way star himself in the NFL, would be smiling about the confidence of his Colorado football star.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sanders believed that he would have been an All-Pro at receiver had he played the position full-time in the NFL.

Hunter is so confident that he is going to dominate the opposition that it comes “natural” to him.

The Colorado football star has been focusing on learning the offensive playbook at spring practice because, as he says, defense “comes natural to him.”

Hunter, who followed Sanders to the Colorado football program, looks to be closely following in Prime’s footsteps with his play- and attitude- on the field.