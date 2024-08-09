Colorado football has been picked as a team to watch this season based on the star power possessed by Coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the team. Sanders took what could be construed as a sly dig at the Pittsburgh football head coach Narduzzi recently in a press conference, igniting further thoughts of a rivalry between the two head men.

The Sanders presser came amid news of a viral exchange between the former defensive back during which he called out a reporter. Meanwhile, Warren Sapp's presence and wisdom as a coach have been lauded by Buffaloes players.

Coach Deion Sanders' comments on Narduzzi are going viral, and could be construed as a negative or a positive depending on how you look at them.

Sanders thanks Narduzzi for development of transfer players

Sanders appeared to respond to Coach Narduzzi's dig at Sanders' housecleaning in Colorado last season as he thanked him for developing the players Colorado football added in the transfer portal this offseason.

“I want to thank the head coach from Pittsburgh for really preparing those young men for us, he did a great job,” Sanders said at a press conference. “I love those two young men, they're really great players and they're going to be pros. And I heard someone took a shot at one of them verbally,” Sanders said, laughing.

“Thank you Pittsburgh, I appreciate everything. God bless you.”

Colorado football reloads with transfers

The Colorado football team has plenty of new clay to work with this offseason with Coach Prime and his staff leading the way.

Six-foot-three defensive lineman Davon Hayes is a three-star portal prospect with big expectations for his time in Boulder. Six-foot-four-inch, 245 pound d-lineman Samuel Okunlola is another player with tremendous upside potential.

The Colorado football program isn't expected to contend for a national championship this season in the Big 12 Conference, but they are expected to be one of the better teams in the league when the season is over and done with, led by Shedeur Sanders, a likely future first round NFL Draft pick who got a truth bomb from an NFL scout recently.

The play of both the defensive and offensive lines looms large for Coach Prime's team. They were whipped in both areas last season and need a much better performance to avoid falling into a pit of losses early on in the season, or in the middle of the season as was the case last year in Sanders' first year.