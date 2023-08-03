Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning recently blasted Colorado football after it was announced that the Buffaloes would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12. Colorado football defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is now responding to Lanning, emphasizing that he couldn't care less what Lanning thinks, reports CBS Sports' Adam Munsterteiger.

“It really doesn't matter to me what he thinks. That has no impact on what we do. Our results will be about us. It will not be about what another coach says. It will not be be about what somebody on the outside says.”

Charles Kelly does not mince any words when highlighting that Dan Lanning really has no bearing on what those within the Colorado football program think. It is some strong conviction from Kelly after what Lanning had to say.

“Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything.”

That is what Lanning said in reaction to Kelly and Colorado football leaving the Pac-12, which are obviously fighting words. Still, it is evident that Kelly and company are focused on their goals and what they can control going forward.

Both of these teams will be playing in the Pac-12 this season, so they will be able to settle any feud on the field. Come the start of the 2024 season, the Buffaloes will be joining the Big 12 and UCLA and USC in an official exit from the Pac-12.