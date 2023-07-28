Colorado football coach Deion Sanders provided his take on the university's Board of Regent decision to move the school from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 in 2024.

Via 247Sports' Carl Reed:

“If everything I'm hearing is true, I applaud our [Athletic Director] Rick George for choosing the best scenario for all athletics at CU,” Sanders said. “This move is a game changer and we plan on changing the game.”

According to Reed, the Buffaloes were long a priority expansion target for the Big 12, which is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC after the 2023 season. The Pac-12 is suddenly shrinking rapidly, as USC and UCLA will leave for the Big Ten next year. Oregon is also rumored to be interested in leaving for the Big Ten.

Sanders and Colorado football will play in the Pac-12 this season. The Buffaloes were picked by media members who cover the conference to finish 11th in the league.

Sanders and Colorado have the No. 1 transfer class. The Buffaloes have 51 new scholarship players, according to 247Sports, and will look to quickly turn their program around after they finished 1-11 last season.

Deion Sanders, who is widely considered the best cornerback of all time, coached the last three seasons at HBCU Jackson State. The Tigers finished with 11 and 12 wins, respectively in 2021 and 2022, leading to Sanders' first job with a Power Five program.

The Buffaloes will be led by Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was previously the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year at Jackson State. The Buffaloes also have former top-ranked prospect Travis Hunter, who is a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 defensive player by the media.