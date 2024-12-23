Colorado football is juggling bowl week with hitting the transfer portal hard. Deion Sanders continues to scour the portal for any immediate help. The Buffaloes head coach landed a massive addition Monday via Texas A&M.

Sanders now has former Aggies offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi coming to Boulder, per portal insiders Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports. The massive and powerful 6-foot-4, 315-pound Ogunbiyi is a past four-star recruit.

Texas A&M landed him via the 2020 class out of Kempner High of Sugar Land. The Aggies won over the ninth-best offensive guard prospect by 247Sports. However, he struggled to earn extensive snaps.

Ogunbiyi started in eight total games for Texas A&M and played in 654 total snaps. Still, Sanders is bolstering the experience in the trenches.

How aggressive is Deion Sanders and Colorado in portal?

“Coach Prime” warned opposing teams after the season finale rout of Oklahoma State — he's hitting the portal like never before. Ogunbiyi adds to what's already a stout portal class for Sanders and the Buffs.

Kaidon Salter of Liberty is one prized addition. Salter is expected to compete with prized 2025 QB signing Julian Lewis this spring for the starting role. Salter has combined for nearly 8,000 total yards in his career, including closing in on 2,000 career rushing yards. Like Ogunbiyi, Salter is a former four-star talent.

But Salter isn't the only dynamic offensive addition. Colorado managed to flip a high-profile wide receiver in the portal. Joseph Williams of Tulsa is heading to Colorado, who comes via Tulsa. Williams emerged as an impact freshman in the American Athletic Conference. He originally looked set to join Utah, until Sanders and CU flipped him.

Ogunbiyi won't be the only offensive line help coming to Boulder. Sanders and the Buffs lured Carter Miller from Louisiana-Monroe. Miller started 12 games at center for the Warhawks in 2024.

Colorado bolstered the defensive trenches as well through one of the top interior defensive linemen available. The Buffaloes snatched Gavriel Lightfoot in the portal, who comes via Fresno State. Lightfoot grabbed 32 total tackles plus delivered 24 quarterback pressures for one of the top defenses in the Mountain West Conference.

The Buffaloes will face Big 12 Conference rival BYU in the Alamo Bowl for Saturday, Dec. 28.