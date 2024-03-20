The Colorado football program had a roller-coaster year in 2023-24. Head Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes finished last in the Pac-12 standings. Thus, Sanders' Colorado football recruiting efforts have come under scrutiny, but he cleared things up in a press conference with reporters.
Deion Sanders has brought in some of the nation's top recruits during his tenure at Colorado including offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and cornerback Cormani McClain. Despite the relative success, a report showed that Sanders has not made an effort to go to recruits' homes or schools.
Records show that the head coach has made no off-campus contacts with prospects since he was hired in 2022, per USA Today. This is a stark contrast to former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Texas' Steve Sarkisian, who both had over 100 off-campus contacts since Dec. 1st, 2022.
Despite the striking report, Sanders has reasons for operating the way he does.
Sanders has a unique Colorado football recruiting method
The Buffaloes coach vehemently explained his recruiting process to reporters on Wednesday.
“My approach is totally different than many coaches. I'm a businessman as well, so I try to save our university money every dern chance I get,” Sanders said, per The Athletic.
Sanders explained that visiting recruits at schools not only costs the program more money but could also prompt an unnecessary battle among nearby high school coaches.
For example, if Sanders visited IMG Academy in Florida, other coaches in the area would want him to visit their school too. If he refused, it could spark spite.
“You don't think it's going to be pandemonium, or I'm gonna get naysayed if I don't go another 45 minutes? Then if I go to that one, why didn't I come to that [other] school? Now the coach is mad and he's not gonna let the kid come because I chose that school over that school,” Sanders explained.
“Other coaches can do that, but I can't,” the Buffaloes coach added.
Colorado has the No. 22 2024 class in the nation, according to 247 Sports Composite. Yet, only seven of the prospects were from high school. There were 25 athletes from the College Football Transfer Portal.
Thus, Sanders fittingly explained that Colorado's heavy focus on transfer recruiting is another reason why he does not go off campus. Still, Sanders believes that bringing athletes to campus is the best approach.
Sanders believes in Colorado's on-campus approach
After conducting a “personal survey,” Deion Sanders concluded that visiting recruits' houses was not the best way for him to engage with them. He believes showing them and their parents around Boulder is best.
“They want to see how I live, how I get down, see what's going on, what God has done in my life. I know when I was in college I did not want Bobby Bowden in my house because I knew after 7 o'clock, there was going to be rats and roaches on parade,” Sanders passionately explained.
Regardless of his methods, Sanders has helped the Colorado football program amass outstanding talent. With standout pieces from the 2023-24 season returning and additional prospects, the Buffaloes look to make a deeper Pac-12 run in 2024-25.