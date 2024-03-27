Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are currently in the process of trying to revamp their squad in preparation for the upcoming 2024-25 college football season, which projects to be a pivotal campaign as for the future direction of the program. Sanders just finished reviving the Colorado football program in the opening half of the 2023 season, pushing the Buffaloes back into the national consciousness before the team finally dropped back down to earth during the season's stretch run.
Still, there's plenty of reason for optimism in Boulder moving forward.
Of course, a large part of the responsibility for any college football coach is their ability to hit the recruiting trail. As the state of Colorado isn't necessarily known as a gold mine for high-profile recruits, Sanders and his staff have had to expand their search far and wide across the United States in hopes of bringing in reinforcements to the squad, and if Sanders' latest comments are any indication, it seems that that search might be taking primarily in the southeastern portion of the country.
“Florida,” said Sanders, when asked where the toughest prospects in the country come from, per Barstool Sports on Instagram. “I think the best football, high school wise, is played in Texas, but the dawgs, man that's Florida, Louisiana, Georgia.”
Colorado football fans will likely be happy that Sanders didn't go any further in describing his ideal recruit. Sanders found himself under intense criticism for comments he made in February of 2023 when discussing what he looks for when recruiting for each position.
“Quarterbacks are different,” Sanders said., per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, via the Rich Eisen Show. “We want mother, father, you know, dual-parent. We want their kid to be 3.5 and up, because he’s got to be smart. No bad decisions off the field, at all, because he has to be a leader of men. It’s so many different attributes in what we look for.”
Defensive linemen, however, were a different story.
“Single momma, trying to get it. He’s on free lunch. I mean, I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue momma. Like, momma barely made the flight,” Sanders said.
It seems that Sanders in his more recent Barstool comments refrained from saying anything blatantly offensive, which was nice of him.
A big offseason for Colorado football
While the Buffaloes burst onto the national scene in the opening portion of the 2023 college football season, beginning with a shocking win over national runner-up TCU in their first game of the season, over the course of the year, the team's obvious lack of offensive line talent, as well as an inconsistent-at-best defensive unit, kept the Buffaoes from being a real threat to make any postseason noise. The team ultimately finished the year with four wins, still three more than the previous season's total.
Thus, it figures that priority number one for Colorado football will be finding more talent this offseason to shore up those two areas and providing as much help to starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders–Deion's son–as possible in 2024-25.