Say what you will about Deion Sanders, but he is a dreamer. The first-year Colorado football head coach has grand ambitions ahead of the team's Week 1 road matchup versus TCU this Saturday afternoon.

In fact, he believes the program is going to reach such heights during his tenure that its success will greatly impact other university sports.

“We’re gonna command so much revenue for this university that we’re gonna add a baseball team,” Sanders told the Colorado Football Coaches Show on Thursday, via Barstool Colorado. “That’s the dream, that's the goal.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’re gonna command so much revenue for this university that we’re gonna add a baseball team… that’s the dream” -Coach Prime Build the statue if he makes that happen pic.twitter.com/ydWJxIwgyH — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) August 31, 2023

CU is the only Pac-12 school without a Division I varsity baseball team, per Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire, so such a proclamation is naturally going to fire up the Boulder community. Sanders obviously has his own special connection to the sport, playing parts of nine seasons in the MLB during his Hall of Fame NFL career. He was a .263 lifetime hitter and most notably stole 38 bases in a single season.

While that sounds like a great and long overdue plan, there is a lot of work to do before such an endeavor can be undertaken. All of the excitement surrounding Deion Sanders and this team has obviously been reflected in turnout and early sales, but the real revenue will pour in if Colorado can prove itself on the field.

No. 17 TCU is a taxing first test. A strong showing in hostile territory, though, will immediately show people just how serious the former two-sport athlete is about putting the Buffaloes firmly on the national radar.