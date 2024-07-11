Travis Hunter emerged as a standout for Colorado football last season, where he stood out as one of college football's most impressive two-way players in recent decades. At the Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, Deion Sanders made noteworthy comments about Hunter's achievements with the Colorado Buffaloes.

A former no. 1 prospect in high school, Hunter fully exceeded expectations in his debut FBS season, excelling on offense and defense for the Buffaloes. He emerged as one of the Pac-12's standout performers across both facets of the game.

Deion Sanders offered high praise for Hunter, likening the former five-star recruit to NFL legends Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson.

Hunter demonstrated his versatility on the field last season. As a wide receiver, he recorded 57 receptions for 721 yards and 5 touchdowns. On defense, he excelled as one of the Pac-12's top cornerbacks, amassing 30 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 5 pass deflections by the season's end.

“He’s something we haven’t seen in college football,” said the Colorado football coach. “Charles Woodson was HIM, Champ Bailey was HIM; those guys are unbelievable … but (Travis Hunter is) the best wide receiver in college football and he’s the best cornerback in college football.”

Deion Sanders comparing Travis Hunter to Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson

While Hunter is undoubtedly a special talent, some may argue he's not yet in the same league as Bailey and Woodson.

It would be quite a ceiling if Hunter's career path resembles that of Woodson and Bailey. Woodson, who played for the Michigan Wolverines, won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. Known for his versatility as a defensive back, receiver, and return specialist, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Bailey also played on both sides of the ball during his time at Georgia from 1996 to 1998, excelling as a cornerback, wide receiver, and kick returner. In 1998, he placed seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

If Travis Hunter aims to be considered alongside these legendary figures, he'll need to excel in the 2024 season at Colorado and demonstrate that his skills can translate to success in the NFL.

Sanders recently predicted that Hunter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could potentially be the top two picks in next year's draft.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

“They can be 1 and 2. Based on need and desire from the league. They could be 1 and 2. I don’t see many flaws, if there’s many flaws, in their games. They don’t give a darn about that though. What they want to do is win,” said Sanders.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both strong contenders to be top picks in next year’s NFL Draft, based on their performances in 2024. While it's improbable that Hunter would continue playing both sides in the NFL, his exceptional athleticism and versatility are significant assets that NFL teams will value.

Shedeur on the other hand has emerged as the most prominent quarterbacks in the country following his breakout first season at Colorado, where he threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Colorado football garnered significant attention last year with the arrival of head coach Deion Sanders, who had previously enjoyed a successful three-season tenure at Jackson State. Coach Prime brought in several notable players, Hunter and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Sanders and Colorado are banking on Hunter to fulfill his potential for the Buffaloes to advance further this season. FanDuel has set Colorado’s regular-season win total at 5.5 wins, indicating that Sanders’ team needs to overperform to secure a postseason berth.