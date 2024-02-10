Coach Prime has made his decision.

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are currently in the midst of what would figure to be a highly important offseason for the future of the organization. Sanders led somewhat of a revival for the program toward the beginning of the 2023 schedule, but Colorado ultimately fizzled down the stretch, finishing the campaign with just four wins (which was still three more than the total they amassed the season before Sanders' arrival).

In any case, one of the biggest questions for the Buffaloes this season was how Sanders and the Colorado brass would elect to fill the vacant offensive coordinator position, and the answer to that question was revealed on Friday afternoon.

“Pat Shurmur has been named as our Offensive Coordinator,” wrote the official team account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Pat Shurmur had garnered a plethora of experience at all levels of football coaching, including the NFL, before joining Deion Sanders and company in Boulder prior to last season as an analyst. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator midway through the campaign, taking over playcalling duties from Sean Lewis, who has since departed the program to become the head coach at San Diego State.

It would figure to be a natural progression for Shurmur to take the next step forward and become the full-time signal caller for the Buffaloes offense, which will once again be led by Heisman trophy buzz generator Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion.

The Buffaloes will now look to restructure their offense with some stability at the head of the snake.