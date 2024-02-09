Coach Prime wants NIL to be contained.

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are currently coming off of what was a (relatively) resurgent season for the program. Colorado didn't exactly make inroads toward being in the College Football Playoff discussion in 2023, but they did show immense improvement under Sanders' leadership, quadrupling their win total of just one (!) game from the previous season and reentering the national discussion for the first time in years.

One topic that has been dominating college football discourse in recent years is the topic of NIL, or name, image, and likeness rights, in which players can rightfully profit off of companies or organizations using them to promote their brand.

Recently, Sanders stopped by the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the topic of NIL and what it means for the sport moving forward.

“I absolutely love it. I think the kids should be compensated. I think we have to put some guidelines and some rules in it,” said Sanders, per The Rich Eisen Show on YouTube. “…You’re going to have to do something because it’s getting crazy, and you’re right some of the big dogs, the greatest of all time, Coach Saban, you know walked away from it.”

Indeed, some blamed the complicated situation around NIL for the recent departure of Nick Saban from the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he established himself as arguably the greatest college football coach of all time.

In any case, Sanders and his staff are now in the middle of what figures to be a crucial offseason for the future of the program.