The Colorado football program has done its best to re-tool this offseason with Coach Prime aka Deion Sanders leading the charge as per usual. The Buffaloes' defense was its biggest weak point last season and now Colorado football is on the verge of hiring its next coordinator.

Recently, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a 2024 prediction that will fire up Buffs fans. Coach Prime also fired back at an NFL player's disrespect of legendary coach Bill Belichick, formerly of the New England Patriots.

With the team preparing for spring ball in Boulder, Coach Prime has finally tabbed his new defensive coordinator, and he hails from the NFL ranks.

Bengals Coach Heading to Colorado Football

The Cincinnati Bengals' Robert Livingston oversaw a secondary unit that gave up 4,480 yards last season, one of the highest marks in the NFL.

Now he's heading to Colorado football to become Coach Prime's new defensive coordinator.

Veteran National Football League reporter Ian Rapoport called Livingston an impressive young coach.

Livingston a Good Fit for Buffaloes?

The Bengals ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks last season, with 16 less than the league-leading Baltimore Ravens.

While Livingston's defense wasn't a world-beater, Sanders knows defensive backs and secondary coaching as well as anyone else in the college game.

The hope now for college football fans is that Livingston can take his talents, and his results, to the next level with a blank canvas in Boulder this upcoming season.

The Buffaloes need an improvement on defense, and Sanders believes he has found his man.