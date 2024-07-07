The college football season is almost here as there are less than two months until the season. This will be a big year for the Colorado football team, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the best players in the entire country. After finishing in last place in the Pac-12 this season, the Buffaloes will need Sanders to be a star. They are now in the Big 12, and they need to have a bounce back season in year two of the Deion Sanders era.

Shedeur Sanders is going to be one of the most important players on this Colorado football team this year. He is expected to have a big season, and when it concludes, he is expected to be drafted early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is expected to be one of the first QBs taken, and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah sees hints of Geno Smith in him.

“He reminds me of: Geno Smith coming out of West Virginia,” Jeremiah wrote. “Like Smith during his time with the Mountaineers, Sanders plays in a wide-open college offense that showcases his polish as a passer. Both Smith and Sanders have beautiful throwing motions and deliver a firm/catchable ball. While each is capable of taking the free yards presented in the run game, neither is dynamic as a ball-carrier. Following a long, rocky start to this NFL career, Smith blossomed into a Pro Bowl quarterback. I see similar upside in Sanders. As my Move The Sticks Podcast partner Bucky Brooks would say, both of these signal-callers are more shooters than scorers. They are point guards who play really well within the confines of the play call; they aren't unscripted, creative playmaker types. It'll be important for Sanders' NFL team to realize how to best utilize his skill set.”

Daniel Jeremiah likes what he sees from Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has his critics, but there is a reason why he is a projected first-round pick. He does a lot of things at an elite level, and Jeremiah is a big fan of his game.

“What I liked: Sanders is a pure thrower with a compact, smooth stroke,” Jeremiah added. “He has excellent balance and weight transfer upon release, possessing plenty of arm strength to drive the ball downfield. He can throw with timing/anticipation, and he's adept at selecting the proper pace necessary for each throw. His toughness is another quality that jumps off the screen. He will plant his feet in the ground while under duress, choosing to accept physical punishment in order to achieve completions. He took some enormous shots in the three games I studied.”

Still, there is always room for improvement. One thing that Jeremiah wants to see Sanders improve is getting rid of the ball. He wants to make plays, but it has led to a lot of sacks.