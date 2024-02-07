Travis Kelce believes in Coach Prime.

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are currently in the midst of what figures to be a crucial offseason for the future trajectory of the organization. The Buffaloes are coming off of a 2023 season in which Sanders quickly captured the hearts and minds (and headlines) of the nation for the first few weeks before Sanders and his team ultimately fizzled down the stretch en route to a four-win final total, still up from just one (!) victory the year prior.

One person who has no doubt about Deion Sanders' ability to lead the Buffaloes going forward is none other than Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who recently spoke on his faith in Colorado's chances next year at a press conference for the upcoming Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Undefeated,” said Kelce, when asked about his prediction for the 2024 Buffaloes season, per DNVR Buffs on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “I'm taking Prime every single time. I'm not a betting man, but my money's on Prime.”

“Prime” of course would refer to Deion Sanders himself, who indeed won the favor of several high profile athletes and celebrities in general during the first few weeks of Colorado football's 2023 season, which began with a shocking win over then-national championship runner-up TCU on the road.

However, as reality hit the squad throughout the campaign, it will be important that Sanders and his staff continue to compile more talent throughout this offseason so that they can make good on Kelce's prediction.