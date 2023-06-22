Colorado football head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders will undergo emergency groin surgery on Friday to address blood clots, according to Adam ‘Pacman' Jones. Jones broke the news Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show after talking to Sanders.

Sanders has dealt with blood clots before and had to have two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021 as part of multiple surgeries to his leg and foot. Reports recently surfaced that Sanders may have to get his entire foot amputated but nothing has been set.

Through it all, Sanders has continued doing his job with Colorado football. Sanders was named the head coach of the Buffaloes on Dec. 3, 2022, after three successful seasons at Jackson State.

Sanders brought a ton of HBCU talent with him to Colorado, including top 2022 recruit Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders who is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes this season.

Colorado football is a popular program to follow this season because of Sanders. His attitude toward coaching and drive to become among the greats in the coaching ranks has drawn a lot of people to the Buffaloes. He recently said that he does not have the desire to coach in the NFL and has his eyes set on everything there is to win as a coach in the college ranks.

Deion Sanders was an electrifying athlete and seems poised to continue putting on a show as a coach. Fans will be seeing and hearing from “Primetime” a lot in his first season with Colorado, barring more health setbacks.