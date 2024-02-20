Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is being linked to a few other schools, if he decides to leave Boulder.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is favored to go to either Florida State or Florida if he decides to leave the Buffaloes, per Bet Colorado. The two schools are listed with the greatest percentages to land Sanders if he decides to move on from Boulder. Arkansas is also in the mix.

Odds on the next head coaching job for Colorado coach Deion Sanders courtesy of @Bet_Colorado pic.twitter.com/f3VXhP9p5x — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) February 20, 2024

Auburn, Miami and USC also get some consideration, with other as an additional option. This is pure speculation at this point, as the former NFL star is getting ready to lead his Colorado team back into the Big 12 conference in 2024.

Sanders is in his second season at Colorado. After getting his team to a promising 3-0 start in 2023, the Buffaloes fell apart down the stretch. Colorado football finished the year at 4-8, losing eight of its last nine games. The Buffaloes also got blown out by Pac-12 Conference schools Oregon and Washington State. Colorado finished last in the league in its final Pac-12 season.

Colorado football has been putting the pieces together to prevent another losing season. The Buffaloes scored some big players in the transfer portal, despite also seeing some talent de commit. The Buffaloes are also making changes to their coaching staff.

It makes sense for a Florida school to be listed as a possible destination for Sanders. Prime Time played his college football for Bobby Bowden at Florida State. He also was born in Fort Myers, Florida, and played his high school football at North Fort Myers.

Colorado starts its 2024 season with a non conference game against North Dakota State on August 31. The team also plays Nebraska and Colorado State in non conference before their first Big 12 game against Baylor on September 21.