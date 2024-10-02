The Colorado football program is not for everyone, even former national title-winning coach Urban Meyer. But that doesn't mean Meyer hasn't believed in the Buffaloes and what Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) is cooking up in Boulder.

Although Meyer said some of the flash Sanders and his team exhibit makes him “uncomfortable,” the former coach said that he has kept his “stock” in Colorado despite some rocky moments this and last season because of what he saw at the Buffs' practice last year.

“I went to meetings, I went to practice, and I texted you guys and called you guys and said, ‘Guys, this is not a 1-10 program.' They have good players, a couple great players, and there’s some substance behind what shows up in press conferences and all that. I see him tearing into the players. I see the coaches coaching hard, which I think is a sign of a good program. It’s not a huggy feeling at all there. They coach, and you’re starting to see the rewards of the substance behind this stuff.”

After a decisive 28-10 loss at Nebraska in Week 2, many began to count out Colorado, which again entered the season with great hype. But since then, the Buffs took care of rival Colorado State 28-9 on the road, had a prayer answered in a 38-31 overtime victory against Baylor, and then demolished UCF 48-21 in Orlando.

Now, despite the Nebraska loss, Colorado is regaining some of its hype. The Buffaloes are 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big 12 play, and with the remaining teams on their schedule, they could be a major factor in the conference title picture.

After a bye this week, Colorado's next test will be Kansas State on Oct. 12. Like their opponents, the Wildcats are 4-1 and have had some ups and downs so far this season. K-State began the season ranked in the top 25 and won its first three games, including a 31-7 vs. Arizona, which was ranked No. 20 at the time.

But Kansas State fell apart in Provo against BYU two weeks ago, losing 38-9 in its Big 12 opener. Fortunately, the Wildcats bounced back with a commanding 42-20 win over 20th-ranked Oklahoma State to give the team some much-needed momentum heading into their bye week and the Colorado contest.

The next win for the Buffs, assuming it comes, will mean an improvement over last year's four-win season total. Colorado began the season with three consecutive wins, reaching as high as No. 19 in the polls, before dropping eight of its final nine games en route to a 4-8 record.

The Colorado football program has not won more than five games since 2016, which gives Coach Prime and his team a clear and obvious goal — however small it may be — to accomplish this season.