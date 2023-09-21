The Colorado Buffaloes are a top 20 team three games into the 2023 season and in a position to do something no one thought they could do. The Buffaloes are scheduled to take on the Oregon Ducks in a pivotal game for Pac-12 and college football fans nationwide.

Sanders and his kids have gotten so popular there are now ways to bet on Deion Sanders' kid rankings. Sanders got a major endorsement from Alabama coach Nick Saban recently that has people talking.

Recently the Colorado football coach caught many people off guard when he discussed his son's potential NFL futures and seemed to hint that they would be staying at Colorado for the foreseeable future.

Sanders added context to those comments in a sitdown interview with Taylor Rooks from Bleacher Report published on Wednesday.

The man known as ‘Coach Prime' walked back his comments saying that it's “completely hypothetical” that either Shadeur Sanders, the team's quarterback, or Shilo Sanders, a defensive back, could enter the draft in 2024 after the conclusion of the Buffaloes' season.

“You've gotta understand now that we're never caught off-guard by anything,” Sanders said. “Daddy's been around the block a couple times, so we've discussed every possible scenario that can be had with [all three] of my sons…So we've talked about everything. There's no surprises under the sun for us.”

Coach Prime discusses the idea of his son moving on to the NFL 🤔 (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/S7JOtxJQFH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2023

Caleb Williams, the former Heisman Trophy winner and 2023 star quarterback of the USC Trojans, is the expected number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sheduer Sanders' legendary father said that the Colorado football quarterback takes a backseat to nobody and will continue to work to be the absolute best he can be, according to Wednesday's report.

“It's about a whole lot of other things…teams, position, round projection, all of that plays a role,” Sanders said. “Because now with NIL…shoot, you can make just as much money here as you can there unless you're one of the first five picks.

“But Shedeur don't want to be two to nobody. He don't get down like that…Shedeur ain't no backseat rider. He drive his Maybach. He don't have a driver in it, he drives it.”