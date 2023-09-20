The Deion Sanders kids rankings are taking the college football world by storm. The Colorado football coach has publically talked about how he ranks his five children on a regular basis based on how much he loves them based on their actions in a given week. Maybe it’s tongue-in-cheek from Coach Prime, but he talks about it in all seriousness. And now, you can bet on which Sanders — Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Deiondra Sanders, or Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders — will land in the top spot.

BetOnline.ag now offers odds on which Sanders offspring will end up at the top of his “power rankings” next week. Heading into Colorado’s game vs. Oregon, his son Shilo leads the way at +250. Deion Jr. and Shelomi aka “Bossy” come in behind him at +300, and the Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, is at +350. Deion’s oldest child, daughter Deionra, has the longest odds at +400.

After Shilo Sanders, a senior cornerback on the Colorado football team, returned an interception for a touchdown against Colorado State last week, his father/coach admitted that his second-oldest would be at or near the top of the Deion Sanders’ kids rankings in the next week.

However, with Shedeur’s quarterback play, Deion Jr.’s social media work, and Bossy’s big hug after the game, Deion admitted his rankings would be extra tough in the coming week.

These power rankings seem a bit informal from Coach Prime, so it will be interesting to see how much action this gets or if it ultimately pays out. For now, though, keep your eyes on the next Deion Sanders press conference to see how he ranks his kids this week, and you may win some cash.