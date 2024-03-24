There's excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Black and Gold Spring Game for Colorado football, especially with three standout players like QB Shedeur Sanders, safety Shilo Sanders, and dual-threat star Travis Hunter entering their final season with the team before potentially heading to the NFL Draft in 2025. The question remains, however: What is Deion Sanders’ prediction for their future NFL draft prospects?
In a recent interview at the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, while discussing his new book “Elevate and Dominate,” Coach Prime made a bold prediction regarding the NFL draft positions of Shedeur and Travis. Coach Prime confidently stated the two are definitely “top four” players.
Anywhere in the top four for Colorado football stars
Sanders further explained, stating, “Anywhere from one to four, one of them is going to be No. 1. One of them will speak it into existence, and the other won't go past four.”
Coach Prime not only made confident draft predictions but also delivered on a commitment he made to his son, Shilo Sanders. Shilo had expressed disappointment about not being mentioned in earlier interviews, despite other players receiving praise. During his book tour, Sanders secured a sought-after appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”
The topic of Deion's appearance on the show became a point of discussion between Shilo and his father when the Colorado football safety expressed, “I saw you on Jimmy Fallon… He mentioned Shedeur… You were supposed to mention me too,” conveying his desire to be acknowledged by his father on the TV show.
During this appearance though, Sanders made sure that Shilo was included in the conversation, keeping his promise to his son. Not only that, but Sanders also hinted on a power play they are planning, indicating that there are certain cities that he doesn't want his kids to go to.
“Now, all this is subjective because I know what I want, kind of want them to go. And let’s not forget Shilo. But I know where I want them to go. So there’s certain cities that it ain’t going to happen. Going to be a Manning — I’m sorry, it’s going to be an Eli,” Sanders said.
“There’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli.”
-Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter entering the NFL Draft @mworthofgame pic.twitter.com/01cSl3y12N
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 23, 2024
Deion Sanders' almost unprecedented power play
As of now, there hasn't been any successful instance of a high-level prospect executing a power play similar to what Coach Prime hinted at, although there were indications that Caleb Williams considered similar strategies leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Colorado football head coach also recently voiced his concerns during an appearance on Christopher Mad Dog Russo's SiriusXM Radio show, particularly focusing on the prospect of Caleb Williams transitioning from a warm climate to a potentially cold one in Chicago, where the Bears are anticipated to draft the USC star.
Sanders highlighted this situation to emphasize his reluctance to have his son, Shedeur, play for any NFL team based in cold-weather cities.
“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him,” Deion Sanders said.
Sander’s idea instantly eliminates several NFL teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and others that play in cold-weather cities.
It seems improbable that Sanders and his sons or Hunter could amass sufficient influence to deter an NFL team from drafting them. Nonetheless, given the surprising path of a top recruit like Sanders, who eventually played at Jackson State and later at Colorado, unexpected outcomes are not unheard of in the realm of sports.