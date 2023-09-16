For some reason, people continue to give Deion Sanders and Colorado football extra fuel. Everyone has critics, but Sanders isn't shy about calling out the haters. In fact, the entire Colorado football program seems to find extra motivation from criticism. Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell is the latest person to fire shots at Sanders, calling out his hat and sunglasses look.

“And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said, via Kaiden Smith of On3 Sports. “I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That’s what my mother taught me.”

Deion Sanders was asked on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff how his handshake with Norvell will go after the Colorado-Colorado State game on Saturday amid the comments, to which Sanders gave the perfect response, via ClutchPoints.

Deion Sanders took off his hat and glasses for a preview of his postgame handshake with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell 🤣 (via @BNKonFOX)pic.twitter.com/vD1LjHFfhQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

Although Colorado football is a heavy favorite, the game itself will draw plenty of viewership. The Colorado-Colorado State rivalry is always entertaining, and everyone wants to watch the Buffaloes play this season anyway. However, all eyes will be on Deion Sanders after the game to see how he greets Jay Norvell.

The Buffaloes are off to an excellent start in 2023 and have been the talk of the college football world. Colorado still has some doubters, but with each week more people are becoming believers in this team.

Deion Sanders and Colorado football will battle Jay Norvell and Colorado State at 10:00 PM EST on Saturday night.