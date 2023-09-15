Will the hype train surrounding Coach Prime continue this weekend? Buckle up football fans… the Rocky Mountain Showdown is here for the first time since 2019 as the Colorado State Rams head into Boulder to take on the #18-ranked Colorado Buffaloes. Let's take an exclusive look at our College Football odds series where our Colorado State-Colorado prediction and pick will be made.

After getting stomped by Washington State in Week 1 by a score of 50-24, the CSU Rams decided to make a quarterback change during their bye week and will now turn to true freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Trailing in the all-time series to CU 22-67-2. Having not defeated Colorado since 2014, can the Rams shock the world with all eyes tuning in for this under-the-lights showdown in Boulder?

There is more swagger within the CU locker room than ever before. Whether it is a riptide of celebrities on the sideline to see Coach Prime and the Buffaloes on a weekly basis or even College Gameday AND Big Noon Kickoff expected to be present for this weekend, this Colorado football program is the center of attention within the college football world. After a 36-14 beatdown of rival Nebraska a week ago, can Colorado start their season off at 3-0 for the first time since 2020?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado State-Colorado Odds

Colorado State: +23.5 (-110)

Colorado: -23.5 (-110)

Over: 62.5 (-104)

Under: 62.5 (-118)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Colorado

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread

Overall, year one under former Nevada head coach Jay Norvell was considered a complete disaster after going 3-9 and seemingly possessing an offense that was allergic to finding the end zone. All jokes aside, this has been a CSU program that has been dormant for quite some time as they have not had a winning season since 2017. Still, rivalries can provide just enough motivation even for the underdogs, and that will be the hope for the Rams as they take on their in-state competitors.

Of course, if CSU is seeking to keep this one close and cover the spread in the meantime is to score lots of points to keep up with the high-flying Buffaloes. The good news? The Rams' offense definitely looked a whole lot better with QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi under center, as the freshman completed 65% of his passes and even fired a pair of touchdown passes in the loss. Undoubtedly, quarterback is arguably the most important position on a football field and the Rams will be desperate for Fowler-Nicolosi to make some big-time plays.

Not to mention, but CSU's defense was battered and bruised against Washington State a couple of weekends ago as it appeared they couldn't even stop a nosebleed. At the end of the day, the Rams' defense gave up a whopping 556 total yards including an unfathomable 466 passing yards. Indeed, this cannot be replicated again if Colorado State wants to shock the college football world.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

Week after week, there seems to be plenty of bulletin board material for Coach Prime and his troops to use as fuel. In the form of this weekend, it ended up being Rams coach Jay Norvell who poured some gas on the fire with his comments about Sanders' appearance. As many people already know, all it takes is a smidge of disrespect for Prime to use en route to motivating himself and most importantly his players to partake in a whooping of the other team.

Entering play at 2-0, Colorado is the biggest story in not only college football but all of sports, and for good reason. Led by early-season Heisman hopeful QB Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes' best ammunition at their disposal is a humming offense that is extremely difficult to slow down. With a multitude of weapons on the outside, the Rams will likely have to pick their poison on who they would prefer to inflict damage upon their own defense.

The fact CU's offense being dangerous is a given, but last week's defensive play versus Nebraska should strike even more fear into more opponents. Although Colorado is averaging 509 yards of total offense and 453 of those through the air, this defense forced four Nebraska turnovers and baffled the Cornhuskers on offense all afternoon long. While the Buffaloes offense has the chance to take it to the distance at any given second, the spread being covered will be a guarantee if this defense can generate a pass rush, stop the run, and force CSU to a fair amount of third-and-longs.

Final Colorado State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Alas, Colorado State may have a puncher's chance to cover, but it is highly unlikely, especially after Coach Norvell's words about Coach Prime to the press on Thursday. Fasten your seat belt football fans … this one could get ugly!

