The arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado has already made a massive impact on its football program. With the legendary coach at the helm, interest in the team is at an all-time high. The ticket sales, the hype, and the many high-profile recruits are proof of this. However, Sanders' health has also been in question.

Earlier this week, Colorado football announced that Deion Sanders will not be available for media this Friday due to a scheduled surgery. Sanders has been dealing with complications from a toe surgery he underwent years ago. Many were scared that the coach would need to have his foot amputated. This morning, Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds took to Instagram to announce that the coach's surgery went well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracey Edmonds (@traceyeedmonds)

Sanders' health complications are well-documented at this point. The Colorado football coach admitted that he didn't have any feeling on his foot. While Sanders himself said that there was no talk of amputation, the fact that some of his toes had to be removed was concerning nonetheless. Thankfully, the coach was able to survive his latest surgery.

The Colorado football program has seen a drastic change before the team has played a down this season. Multiple high-profile recruits have committed to the team, thanks to Sanders' presence. Tickets are already sold out for two games this season, after scant ticket sales the season prior. There's a lot of hype on Sanders' team, and with hype comes a lot of pressure.

On paper, this team that Sanders has built should be a competitive team at the very least. We'll see how far the coach can take this Colorado football team next season.