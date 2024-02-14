Deion Sanders treats his sons like any other player.

The 2024 college football season will be year two for Deion Sanders at Colorado football. Year one got off to a hot start for the Buffaloes as they were 3-0 and ranked in the top-25, but they went 1-8 in their final nine games to finish the season 4-8 and in last place in the Pac-12. Still, Colorado won just one game the year before Sanders arrived, so a lot of progress was made. Everyone is excited to see what year two has in store for the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders has been the head coach of not one, but two of his sons while he's been at Colorado football. Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders were both on last year's team, and both are back with the Buffaloes for the 2024 season. Some people think that they could get special treatment because of the fact that their dad is the head coach, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

A recent video surfaced on Twitter that showed the Colorado football team going through drills. At one point in the video, Deion Sanders becomes visibly upset, and he yells at his son, Shilo Sanders, to exit the drill and watch the rest of it from the end zone. Shilo was messing around during the drill, and his dad made him pay, just like he would if it was anyone else.

Coach prime holds all his players to the same standards . Even his sons . And when they aren’t doing what’s expected of them they get treated just like any other players would Here’s coach prime taking shilo off a drill and making him stand in the back of the end zone to watch… pic.twitter.com/u18K8RtrIe — Dalvin truth (@dalvinthetruth) February 13, 2024

Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders has brought a lot of attention to Colorado. We'll see if he can bring some success there in year two as well. The next step for the Buffaloes is to make a bowl game. That would feel like a huge step in the right direction for the Buffaloes.