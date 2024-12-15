There wasn't a dry eye left in the room once Travis Hunter of Colorado Football took the stage. Hunter, a wide receiver, won this year's Heisman trophy and many fans are reacting online to his emotional speech including WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up, Angel Reese.

“Why am I crying [crying emoji] I’m so happy for Travis man!!” Reese tweeted.

Fans commented on Reese's tweet urging her to ask him to be a guest on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

“Get him on the show,” one fan suggested.

Another fan also felt emotional watching Hunter accept the trophy.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” a fan wrote. “So happy for Travis. What a season. I think we are all crying tears of joy. Well deserved.”

Hunter is a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after his outstanding record this season which included 14 touchdowns, 92 passes for 1,152 yards, as well as 32 tackles, 11 deflections, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

While Hunter accepting the Heisman was definitely the highlight of the night fans also were surprised to see Lil Wayne in the crowd. The wide receiver even mentioned him in his acceptance speech as he started off referencing Wayne's 2011 hit “6 foot, 7 foot.”

“Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life, man,” Hunter said in his acceptance speech after thanking his family, friends, and teammates. “My fiancée love you. I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know because I don't listen to music. She let me know. She told me, like, ‘You gotta listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.' And from that day on, that's all I listened to. Pregame music, those are thesongs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne.”

Hunter ended his speech with another line from the song: “Excuse my charisma.” Take a look at the moment below: