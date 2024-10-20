The Colorado football program entered Saturday's Arizona matchup hungry for a win. The Buffaloes came off a 31-28 loss against the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats on Oct. 12, so they wanted to leave no stone unturned. Head coach Deion Sanders helped guide Colorado to an impressive 34-7 over Arizona. Sanders reflected on the victory with an elaborate postgame reaction, starting with praise for CU's defense.

“We focused on stopping and preventing the run. We gave up 220 yards last week, so the focus was let's stop the run. We know teams are gonna come out and try to run the ball, and what that does is keeps them on the field, keeps our offense off the field. So we have to take that away from them first and foremost,” Sanders said, via Fox College Football.

Furthermore, Sanders spoke highly of the balance the Colorado football squad displayed on Saturday.

“The guys went out, and they were aggressive up front. And they were very physical. And we made pretty much a commitment to run the ball. We know that we that we can throw the ball… But whenever we have a lot more balance we're better. We're just that much more better,” Sanders added.

Colorado totaled 148 rushing yards on Arizona along with 250 passing yards. Isaiah Augustave led the Buffaloes' rushing attack 53 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries.

One moment that caught Deion Sanders and Colorado off guard was a game-starting onside kick. But the Buffaloes did not rattle them. Sanders was impressed with the way Colorado executed as the game progressed.

[They responded to adversity] tremendously. We were in a similar situation last year, and we got our butts kicked in the second half, so we harped on that. We got to finish, finish, finish, and they did. They put an exclamation mark at the end.”

Sanders outlines a bigger picture for Colorado football players

During Saturday's post-game interview, Deion Sanders was not afraid to speak on his vision for Colorado's players outside of football. He outlined his desires for his players when asked what makes the 2024-25 group different from others he has coached.

“They want it, and I want it all for them not just as football players. I want them to want it in life,” Sanders responded. “So I challenge them on and off the field in life to try to be successful. Don't just take the NIL or the collective and bank it. You know? Just try to make life work for them. I just want them to be successful in all faucets. I really do. And I'm on them really hard about that.”

The Buffaloes will continue to have opportunities in 2024 to improve on and off the field.