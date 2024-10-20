The Colorado football team left no doubt in their 34-7 win over Arizona on Saturday, and the Wildcats came out with a surprise onside kick at the start of the game, which immediately backfired and drew firm comments from head coach Deion Sanders after the game.

“It's kinda disrespectful too,” Deion Sanders said of the surprise onside kick,” via Jake Schwanitz of DNVR. “We prepare for a lot of situational football throughout the week.”

Colorado football recovered the onside kick and got the ball at the Arizona 46-yard line. Five plays later, Colorado was in the end zone. After a three-and-out from Arizona on the first drive, Colorado then went on a nine-play drive to go up 14-0. Arizona then responded with the only touchdown on the day for the Wildcats, only for the Buffaloes to respond with another touchdown to go up 21-7.

Shedeur Sanders ended up completing 23-of-33 passes for two touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. Those turnovers did not come back to haunt the Buffaloes, obviously, as they ran away with the game to advance to 5-2 on the season.

Colorado football set for big clash with Cincinnati

After advancing to 5-2 on the season, Colorado will get ready to host Cincinnati. Colorado and Cincinnati are not only both 5-2, but 3-1 in Big 12 play. Both teams are vying to finish towards the top of the standings in the conference, and potentially play in the conference championship game.

For Colorado, this is already a stop forward from last season. The team went 4-8 and missed out on a bowl game. Now, the Buffaloes are one win away from bowl eligibility. A win over Cincinnati to clinch that with four games remaining would be emphatic. If Colorado is unable to get a win over the Bearcats, there are four games remaining against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State to get that done.