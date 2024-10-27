Deion Sanders and Colorado have landed a huge recruit that can help the team in their post-Travis Hunter era. Four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson committed to Colorado on Saturday, per a report by Hayes Fawcett of On3. Wilson was previously committed to Arizona State before decommitting on October 23rd. He has previously expressed commitment to both Oregon and TCU.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunity to be part of your program. After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to de-commit from Arizona State University,” Wilson said on X following his decision. “Re-opening my recruitment was not an easy decision, as I hold a great deal of respect for the coaching staff and the vision you have for the program.

Per Wilson, the style of offense is what excites him about the opportunity to play for the Buffaloes.

“What excites me the most is the opportunity to go somewhere in the air-raid offense and start,” per his comments to On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

Wilson will be in town for Colorado’s big game vs. Cincinnati and he says he looks forward to seeing the offense in person.

“Getting to meet the people that are on campus. Getting to ask Travis (Hunter) questions. And getting to watch an air-raid offense. That aren’t too many air-raids in college football anymore.”

Per 247Sports, Wilson is ranked as the No. 35 receiver in the country and is the No. 39 overall player in the state of Texas.

Wilson is the latest highly touted commitment for Sanders and the Buffaloes. Five four-stars have committed to Colorado this cycle, WR Quanell Farrakhan Jr., offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, cornerback Alex Graham, who became the first member of the class in April, and safety Antonio Branch, who flipped from Penn State in September.

The Buffaloes are currently 5-2, one win away from being bowl-eligible and are still in the mix for an appearance in the Big 12 Championship. They face off against 5-2 Cincinnati on Saturday at 10:15 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.