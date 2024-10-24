ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Cincinnati-Colorado prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cincinnati-Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes have definitely exceeded expectations in this 2024 college football season. They are one win from clinching bowl eligibility, which would make the 2024 season an undeniable success under head coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime was not expected to make a bowl game this year, but Colorado beat Baylor, UCF, and Arizona — three teams CU was unlikely to beat when this season started — to significantly change the trajectory of its season. Colorado was viewed as a team whose line play was going to suffer. At times, that has been the case, but not nearly as frequently or as severely as expected. CU has been able to fight opponents to a draw in the trenches. When CU is able to do that, the athleticism and talent of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter give Colorado a pronounced edge in talent and overall playmaking ability. Playing to a draw in the trenches and beating opponents at the skill positions is the formula Colorado has relied on to produce a successful season.

Now Colorado enters the final weekend of October very much alive in the Big 12 title chase. BYU and Iowa State lead the league and are the frontrunners to play in the Big 12 Championship Game, but Colorado is still in the mix and can remain a factor if it can beat Cincinnati, another team having a better-than-expected season. No one felt, before this season began, that Cincinnati-Colorado would be this big a game in Week 9. Let's see how each of these teams respond to a high-pressure situation which has snuck up on a lot of people who follow college football for a living.

Here are the Cincinnati-Colorado College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cincinnati-Colorado Odds

Cincinnati: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Colorado: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs Colorado

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is getting it done with defense this season under head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have won four of their last five games, and the common thread in those wins is that Cincinnati has allowed 16 points or fewer in each of them. With a defense that consistent, Cincinnati should be able to outplay Colorado's offensive line. We know that Shedeur Sanders is a brilliantly talented quarterback, but if the Cincy pass rush is consistent and overwhelming, Sanders won't be able to set up in the pocket and find receivers downfield on his primary reads. He won't have the time he needs to pick out his receivers and make the big downfield splash plays the Buffaloes count on to win games. Cincinnati's defense can set the tone for this contest. The Bearcats might not win outright, but if they can merely play a close game which goes down to the wire, they will cover.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buffaloes might be good. People haven't been willing to give them a lot of credit, but the Buffs have played well. They hammered Arizona on the road last week and made a real statement about their quality. This team keeps rising above expectations and predictions. Maybe it's time to not sell Colorado short, especially in a night home game in Boulder.

Final Cincinnati-Colorado Prediction & Pick

We think Colorado is a clearly better team with more offensive upside, playing at home. Take Colorado.

Final Cincinnati-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -5.5