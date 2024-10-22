The Colorado football program will enter its matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats with a 5-2 record following an impressive win over Arizona. The Buffaloes have been keeping close tabs on Travis Hunter, who has been dealing with an injury. However, head coach Deion Sanders reassured fans and media about Hunter ahead of Saturday's game.

On Tuesday, Sanders told the media in Colorado that Hunter would play against Cincinnati, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Moreover, Sanders revealed that Hunter “will certainly contribute a lot more than a week ago because he's healthier.” Hunter has more “pep in his step today” and is “on-point” in his conditioning, Sanders added.

Travis Hunter has left Colorado's past two games against Kansas State and Arizona early due to shoulder tweaks, per insight from Thamel. It sounds like the star receiver is in better condition and ready to greater contribute to his squad.

Deion Sanders' praise for the Colorado football unit from their previous outing should translate well against the Bearcats. Most notably, Sanders was pleased with the Buffaloes' run game in their 34-7 win over Arizona.

“We focused on stopping and preventing the run. We gave up 220 yards last week, so the focus was let's stop the run. We know teams are gonna come out and try to run the ball, and what that does is keeps them on the field, keeps our offense off the field. So we have to take that away from them first and foremost,” Sanders said, via Fox College Football.

Colorado also gave a valiant effort on defense and responded well to the Wildcats' shocking onside kick early in the game. The Buffaloes need to continue to execute against the stout Cincinnati football squad, who will also enter the game at 5-2.

Travis Hunter and his teammates look to keep their momentum going with a hopeful win on Saturday.