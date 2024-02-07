Coach Prime wasn't having it.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders wasn't having what Marlon Humphrey said about Bill Belichick.

After Humphrey called out Belichick for not getting a head coaching job this offseason after parting ways with the New England Patriots, the Colorado football coach weighed in:

Said Humphrey, “The ‘greatest coach of all time' did not get hired out of 6 Head Coaching jobs open. I think that debate can be put to rest now.”

Deion Sanders, upon seeing this, responded, “Lawd Jesus help our youngsters understand the definition of Respect.”

Of course, Coach Prime isn't above criticizing others. Just last week, Sanders tore into the quality of the Colorado football roster that he inherited before last season. “The roster was so horrendous we had to flip it,” said Sanders. “We inherited some bull junk. So, we flipped it. Now we really have what we need, not just bodies walking around aimlessly.”

Sanders received scrutiny when he first landed in Boulder because he was “forcing players out of the program.” He came in with his new luggage and challenged the Colorado football team to show him why each of them belonged on the roster. The Buffaloes had just four blue-chip recruits on the active roster, making it a tough turnaround for Sanders and his staff.

Who knows if this is the last of the back and forth between Sanders and Humphrey. As for coach Belichick, he won't be on an NFL sideline this season, though commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects him to stay around the game in the meantime.