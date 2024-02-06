The NFL commissioner shared his thoughts on the legendary coach.

NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell said in his annual Super Bowl week press conference Monday that while former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick would be missed on the sidelines this season, he has a strong ‘feeling' that he'll still be connected to the league, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“Roger Goodell, on Bill Belichick not coaching this year: ‘I think he’ll be missed. But I have a feeling he’ll still be around the game.' Goodell spoke loudly about his respect for Belichick.”

Bill Belichick had two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons but that did not work out. Arthur Blank gave the job to Dan Quinn instead, which closed the door on Belichick's hopes of being one of the 32 head coaches in the NFL.

With no more coaching opportunities present in the NFL, the former Patriots head honcho could instead be a consultant on one of the teams in the league. Another option is being a media analyst. For now, though, Belichick won't be on the league sidelines in 2024.

In Goodell's annual Super Bowl press conference, the NFL commissioner also spoke about the two teams playing in the event, the possibility of using technology in order to improve officiating, and the “Taylor Swift” effect on league ratings.

Goodell recently agreed to a three-year contract extension with the league that will maintain his status as NFL commissioner through March of 2027. Some people around the football world believe Goodell could retire once his new three-year contract extension comes to an end.