Deion Sanders mentioned as Jaguars, Florida State HC option on First Take

Deion Sanders has achieved immense success with the Colorado Buffaloes and are on the track to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship. Sanders has Colorado at 7-2 as they face off against Utah this weekend in a bid to have their best record since 2016. Because of his coaching success, Sanders name has been mentioned in several coaching vacancies across college football and the NFL. Now, Florida State and the Jacksonville Jaguars have also been mentioned as hypothetical landing spots for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

On Friday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Cam Newton said that Sanders shouldn't consider coaching for the Cowboys but he should consider Florida State.

“I'm gonna tell you what is a good look I do believe for Prime is Florida State University. It makes the most sense. Alma mater. Because not only would you have more time to build a foundation you have more resources than respectfully Colorado. I'm looking at one coach that stands out in Florida State that he could potentially be build a legacy. Bobby Bowden, right? , I don't think he will have the same time frame in Dallas, Mike McCarthy, four years.”

Newton then made his point by talking about the length of time that Cowboys coaches and quarterbacks have been with the organization.

“On the bubble: Jason Garrett, nine years; his quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Matt Castle, Tony Romo, John Kitna, Wade Phillips. Three years. In this day and age, everything has changed. We want right now results, but we don't have time to wait for nothing to microwave society. We want a Thanksgiving meal with microwave resources.”

Elle Duncan had a different opinion that started out with an honest admission.

“Would I enjoy Deion Sanders in Dallas? Of course, because I'm always content farming, because I do multiple television shows, because I need headlines. Why on God's Earth would Deion Sanders want to go to the Cowboys? They are not built to win. That roster is not good. And if you do bring in your son, you've got the albatross of Dak Prescott's contract hanging around your neck as you're trying to figure out how to trade him.”

She then floated what she believes would be a more viable option: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“But if he's going to go to the NFL, how about Jacksonville guys? They're actually very much in the running to have one of the top picks. They're very much in the running to have one of the top picks. Trevor Lawrence, it appears, at least in Jacksonville, his days are numbered. Shahid Khan is one of the most, so did Dak. Shahid Khan is one of the most loyal and patient owners that exist in the NFL. Deion, of course, is a Florida boy and you get to go to a place that really has no tradition of winning, save for a little pocket of time in the 90s when they were somewhat decent and relevant. You get to go and resurrect a franchise that really never was. And make your own imprint there. Why not go there?”

To note, Sanders has routinely stated that he has no intentions to coach in the pros.

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told SI.com in January. “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

anders taking over for Mike Norvell would be interesting given his recent history with his alma mater. Sanders initially interviewed to be the head coach of the Seminoles before they chose to hire Norvell. Sanders then went to Jackson State, which he departed in 2022 to join the Buffaloes.

At the start of the 2023 season, Sanders claimed that his alma mater was Talladega College. Although his athletic legacy was forged at Florida State, he received his bachelor's degree from the Alabama-based HBCU.

“No, no, no…actually, do you know where I graduated from? I graduated from an HBCU,” Sanders said in a response to a reporter who called him a Nole. “So I'm a who? No, I'm a who? I thought it's where you graduated from, isn't it? Why do you keep calling me that when you know where I graduated from? I'm an HBCU grad.”

But, similar to Deion Sanders's time with Jackson State, the conversations will continue until he does or doesn't leave Colorado. Nevertheless, the Buffaloes look to stay alive in the Big 12 championship race as they face off against Utah on November 16th at 12 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on Fox.