Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds have broken up after 12 years and announced their separation in an Instagram post.

After 12 years together, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have mutually announced they're going their separate ways. The news was first released via a social media post by Edmonds on her social media.

She said in the Instagram post,

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! Tracey and Deion”

Sanders responded to the message by giving her high praise, saying, “Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and [the] laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!”

Per a report by People, Sanders and Edmonds first met in 2012 at the premiere of a movie that was produced by Edmonds at the time. They'd built upon their relationship in that time and eventually got engaged in 2019. Edmonds supported Sanders at each stop in his career trajectory, including his tenures as coach at Jackson State and Colorado.

Edmonds is a tenured television producer, having worked in the industry for over 25 years. She's best known as an executive producer for the hit BET original series “College Hill”, the movie “Soul Food” and it's Showtime TV adaption. She also was a producer for Deion Sanders's OWN reality TV show “Deion's Family Playbook”.