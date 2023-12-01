The Colorado football team's coach Deion Sanders shared a key point about the team's 2024 season ahead of an NFL broadcast.

The Colorado football team managed to win just four games this past season after a promising start that saw them knock off the College Football Playoff runner-up TCU Horned Frogs.

Rival coaches slapped Sanders with a harsh reality in comments about Colorado football's frustrating end to the season. Sanders was named the ‘Sportsperson of the Year' by Sports Illustrated following the season, surprisingly enough.

As the Cowboys prepared to take on the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the focus turned to Sanders' perspective on his team.

He chose to frame it in a positive way despite the team's eight loss and sub-.500 record while raising the bar for next year and beyond.

The Buffaloes got a stellar season from QB Shedeur Sanders, who had over 3,200 yards passing on nearly 70% completions with Colorado football after transferring from Jackson State, where he played the previous two seasons.

Defense-wise, Colorado football struggled mightily under Sanders and the team's defensive coaching staff.

The Buffaloes don't even appear on the top 50 list of best defenses in the NCAA. They don't appear on the next 50-team group either, eventually checking in at number 126 on the list. Colorado football gave up over 450 yards per game and over six yards per play, despite being led by star defensive backs Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter.

If Sanders is to restore Colorado Football to its former Big 12 glory, it will have to start on defense, and in the trenches.

Otherwise, the 2024 ‘Season of Hope' could become another exercise in futility.