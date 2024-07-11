Big 12 media days are happening this week, and that means that the college football season is right around the corner. The Big 12 is going to look a lot different this season thanks to conference realignment, and there are four new teams from the Pac-12 that are joining. One of the most notable teams making the move is the Colorado football team. Led by head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes are one of the most popular teams in college football. Sanders took the podium on Wednesday to discuss his Colorado team.

The Colorado football team will once again be a team that a lot of people have their eyes on. The Buffaloes were one of the most popular teams in the country last year, but it wasn't because they were good. Colorado is hoping to change that this year, and maybe they will be able to find more success in their new conference.

Deion Sanders made it clear that he is excited about this move to the Big 12. He had a lot of good things to say about some of the other coaches in the conference.

“CU coach Deion Sanders shouts out Big 12 coaches Gus Malzahn (‘consistent man, phenomenal'), Mike Gundy (‘a durn legend') and Joey McGuire (‘great coach. I love you.'),” Don Williams said in a tweet. “McGuire coached Sanders' son at Cedar Hill and said Deion was the best player's dad he's ever been around.”

When Gus Malzahn was the coach at Auburn, he recruited Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders. Deion was a big fan of him then, and he still is.

“Much love to coach Malzahn,” Sanders said, according to a tweet from Mitch Harper.”…I'm just highlighting a couple of the coaches because they've been so kind. They've been so considerate, they've been so wonderful to me, and he recruited Shedeur [Sanders] out of high school. I remember going there to Auburn and he's just been the same consistent man since, he's phenomenal.”

Sanders is a big fan of a lot of coaches in the Big 12, and he is also a big fan of commissioner Brett Yormark.

“I appreciate y'all, this unbelievable,” Sanders added. “Brett, you need to know one thing, I think we have the best commissioner in football. He's unbelievable, he's absolutely a legend. He's a baller, he's a shot-caller and he's a boss. I love it man.”

Colorado football isn't trying to fit in

One thing about Deion Sanders is that he is a very unique coach. He does things differently than most coaches, and when he was asked about how Colorado football fits in to the Big 12, he said they don't, and they don't want to.

“Why would be trying to fit into anything?” Sanders said, according to a tweet from Adam Rittenberg. “I ain't never tried to fit into nothing … We don't fit in, man. We fit out.”

That is a classic Deion Sanders response right there. He runs his program in a unique way, but it doesn't matter if it works. So far with the Buffaloes, it hasn't worked. His team came in last place in the Pac-12 last year, and something needs to change this season in the Big 12.