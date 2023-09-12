What a start to the 2023 season it has been for the Colorado football team. It did not take Deion Sanders long to flip a switch with this program, and while it is still early in the season, this Buffaloes squad looks like a completely different team compared to last season. The 2022 team only won one game, and it only took two weeks for Colorado to get to two wins this season, After impressive victories against TCU football on the road in week one and against Nebraska football at home in week two, the Buffaloes are up to #18 in the country, and everybody is feeling good in Boulder. With the terrific start to the season, recruiting momentum has also picked up for Colorado, specifically with offensive linemen.

“We’re receiving so many calls at this point right now it's absurd,” Deion Sanders said in regards to OL recruiting, according to a tweet from Brian Howell. “Just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do and visitation — desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit.”

This recent surge in recruiting certainly makes sense. Colorado football and Deion Sanders are the talk of college football right now, and it appears that his players love playing for him. It's not surprising that a lot of the nation's recruits want to be part of this special build.

All eyes will be on Colorado each week, especially when Pac-12 conference play starts. The Buffaloes are hosting Colorado State this weekend, but after that, Colorado heads to Eugene for a massive top-25 matchup with Oregon football.