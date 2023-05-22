Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has quickly overhauled the roster in just a matter of months. After a 1-11 season and Karl Dorrell being fired, the Buffs hired Deion Sanders, and things escalated from there.

The Buffs landed a ton of transfer portal players, including Deion’s son, Shedeur, and former Jackson State two-way star Travis Hunter. However, some in the college football industry aren’t too thrilled with the roster overturn in Colorado, and Pittsburgh HC Pat Narduzzi is one of them (h/t Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports).

“That’s not the way it’s meant to be. That’s not what the rule intended to be. It was not to overhaul your roster. We’ll see how it works out but that, to me, looks bad on college football coaches across the country. The reflection is on one guy right now but when you look at it overall — those kids that have moms and dads and brothers and sisters and goals in life — I don’t know how many of those 70 that left really wanted to leave or they were kicked in the butt to get out.”

The roster overhaul has been at an all-time high. As many as 70 players left Colorado since Deion Sanders got hired, and a flurry of players left following the Spring Game as well. But, it was to be expected, especially given Sanders’ comments initially after he was hired as the Buffs head coach.

For what it’s worth, Sanders worked wonders at HBCU Jackson State and has now earned the job at Colorado. Whether or not it works out remains to be seen, but Narduzzi sure isn’t happy with the approach he has taken.